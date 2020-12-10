Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CFO Kathleen L. Quirk Sells 485,000 Shares

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,855,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 866,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 245,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

