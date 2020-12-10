Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $71,076,090.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $54,765,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 9,833 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $2,209,966.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $280.01 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $305.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

