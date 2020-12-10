C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.32, for a total transaction of $9,363,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total transaction of $9,329,200.00.

On Monday, November 30th, C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total transaction of $1,984,445.88.

On Friday, November 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00.

On Friday, November 6th, C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total transaction of $1,580,055.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total transaction of $8,748,285.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, C James Koch sold 600 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total transaction of $557,160.00.

On Friday, September 11th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.68, for a total transaction of $8,266,800.00.

NYSE SAM opened at $936.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $971.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $863.45.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

