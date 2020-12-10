Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.04

Shares of Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $9.20. Command Center shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 4,534 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Command Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCNI)

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

