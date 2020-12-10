Michael Stubblefield Sells 412,188 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Stubblefield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $2,702,507.40.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 114.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 187,159 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.03.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

