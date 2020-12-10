Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $6.08. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 14,159 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

About Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

