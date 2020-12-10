22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C Sells 1,210,277 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

