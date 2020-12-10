Vladimir Shmunis Sells 50,000 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $16,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,242 shares in the company, valued at $69,706,879.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 23,249 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $8,022,764.92.

On Friday, November 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76.

On Monday, November 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54.

On Thursday, October 15th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.10, for a total value of $2,731,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.75, for a total transaction of $2,847,500.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.25, for a total transaction of $2,692,500.00.

NYSE:RNG opened at $338.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -297.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $350.29.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.22.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

