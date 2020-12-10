Corporate Investors Viii H&F Buys 1,597,324 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F bought 1,597,324 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $13,321,682.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, December 4th, Corporate Investors Viii H&F bought 114,721 shares of MultiPlan stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $864,996.34.

Shares of MPLN opened at $8.81 on Thursday. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPLN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

