Richard C. Adkerson Sells 467,887 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:FCX opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.75 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
