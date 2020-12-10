Richard C. Adkerson Sells 467,887 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FCX opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.75 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,875 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

