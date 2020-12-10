Insider Buying: Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,344,955 Shares of Stock

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.30. Endo International plc has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endo International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Endo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

