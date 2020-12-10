California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 23,415 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of OCUL opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

