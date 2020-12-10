California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,583.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $352,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

