Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,064,236 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 48.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $470.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 6.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

