Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 25.1% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 17.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.