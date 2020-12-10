10,635 Shares in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 162,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Barrington Research raised The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $363.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

