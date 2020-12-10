First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 156,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 87,742 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 191.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 85,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 123,700 shares during the period. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Genesis Healthcare from $0.75 to $0.57 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

GEN stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Genesis Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $938.65 million for the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.