First Trust Advisors LP Sells 57,363 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,363 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Flushing Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $451.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIC shares. BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

