First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,682 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pearson were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.01. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.