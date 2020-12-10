First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Realogy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 392,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 605,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 115,550 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Realogy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Realogy during the third quarter worth approximately $823,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.