First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 41,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.