First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $132,000 Investment in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of LPTH opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.10.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.