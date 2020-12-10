First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $137,000 Investment in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Solid Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLDB. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of SLDB opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.