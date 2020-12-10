Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCOM opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $517.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. Analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

