Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 138,550 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,550 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of SunPower worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $22,590,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 27.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 75.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,041.52 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $133,317.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,620.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 48,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $777,800.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.