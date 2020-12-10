Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,996 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Sally Beauty worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $164,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

SBH stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.