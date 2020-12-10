Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Delek US by 47.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

In other Delek US news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

