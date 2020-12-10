Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 29,699 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MSGE opened at $79.99 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

