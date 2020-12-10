Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce sales of $368.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.30 million to $370.00 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $338.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,653,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $1,224,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499,550.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $18,746,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $249.41 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $252.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

