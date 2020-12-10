Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Ultra Clean worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 433,901 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,433,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

