Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,828 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Strategic Education worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Strategic Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

STRA opened at $92.36 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.48.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

