Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,845 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of United States Cellular worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 27.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

USM opened at $30.73 on Thursday. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.77.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

