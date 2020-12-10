Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 286 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.09% of Investors Title worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Investors Title by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of ITIC opened at $153.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.71. Investors Title has a one year low of $96.45 and a one year high of $194.26.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $15.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $8.40.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

