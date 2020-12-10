Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report sales of $700.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $686.66 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $729.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $196.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,512,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

