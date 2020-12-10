$100.93 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report sales of $100.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $102.00 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $75.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $287.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $288.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $491.50 million, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $518.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.31. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.12.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.