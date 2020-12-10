Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Equifax reported sales of $905.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,860,000 after buying an additional 1,132,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $85,940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after buying an additional 346,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 27.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226,117 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $179.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $190.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

