Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.00 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.01 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

SWK opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day moving average is $158.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,573,000 after acquiring an additional 289,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $31,472,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

