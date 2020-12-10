Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.98

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.98 and traded as high as $72.40. Severfield plc (SFR.L) shares last traded at $70.40, with a volume of 98,302 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Severfield plc (SFR.L)’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

