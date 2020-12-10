Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 93,104 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.44% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 197,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $342,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.