Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.73 Million Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,091 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 1,986,116 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 796,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,494,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 73,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of CADE stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.