Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $497,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ASE Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in ASE Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

ASX stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

