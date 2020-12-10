Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,085 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of TFS Financial worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 177,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.42. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $852,689.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,228.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

