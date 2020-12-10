Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 10,444 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 366,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,288,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,647,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

