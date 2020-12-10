Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of 1Life Healthcare worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 456.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $248,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $630,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $238,989.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $423,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,382.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 721,912 shares of company stock worth $22,664,973.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

