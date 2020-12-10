Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,298,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 524.2% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37.

