ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 10.08% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDG opened at $49.37 on Thursday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

