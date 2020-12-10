Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 20,377 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tronox were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after buying an additional 93,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 96,846.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,570 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 14.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,797,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 229,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tronox by 43.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 493,774 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.91 and a beta of 2.95. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $14.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $7.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

