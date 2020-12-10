Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Verra Mobility worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $756,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 60.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $187,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 18.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 234,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 44,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

