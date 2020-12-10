Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.60% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $337,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

