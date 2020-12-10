Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.55% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 972,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVN opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

